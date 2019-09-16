Kichcha Sudeep elated as Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan watch Pailwaan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Kannada host Sudeep is known for his performance in his films. His film Pailwaan recently released. The actor has garnered praises not just from his fans but also Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan.



Well, Pailwaan was recently graced by the presence of screenwriter Salim Khan and son Sohail Khan. While the Khans looked quite thrilled after watching the film, a fan page shared pictures of the father-son duo congratulating Kichcha Sudeep on his film. Delighted by this sweet gesture of the Khans, Sudeep took to his Twitter page to thank them as they watched the film. He also wrote, “Honoured tat our dear Saleem Saab,,, the legendary writer n my dearest brother @SohailKhan. watched n loved #pehlwaan..Hugsss." The film has been receiving a lot of attention and applauds from the fans and Sudeep has been acclaimed for his role in the film.

Honoured tat our dear Saleem Saab,,, the legendary writer n my dearest brother @SohailKhan watched n loved #pehlwaan..

Hugsss https://t.co/Vk1vC09g7P — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) September 14, 2019