News

Kichcha Sudeep elated as Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan watch Pailwaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 04:07 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Kannada host Sudeep is known for his performance in his films. His film Pailwaan recently released. The actor has garnered praises not just from his fans but also Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan. 

Well, Pailwaan was recently graced by the presence of screenwriter Salim Khan and son Sohail Khan. While the Khans looked quite thrilled after watching the film, a fan page shared pictures of the father-son duo congratulating Kichcha Sudeep on his film. Delighted by this sweet gesture of the Khans, Sudeep took to his Twitter page to thank them as they watched the film. He also wrote, “Honoured tat our dear Saleem Saab,,, the legendary writer n my dearest brother @SohailKhan. watched n loved #pehlwaan..Hugsss." The film has been receiving a lot of attention and applauds from the fans and Sudeep has been acclaimed for his role in the film.

Tags > Bigg Boss Kannada, Pailwaan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Screenwriter,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
16 Sep 2019 04:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhadh 2 cast REVEALED
Beyhadh 2 cast REVEALED | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Sep 2019 04:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Abeer aka Shaheer loves to flirt with.....
Yeh Rishtey Abeer aka Shaheer loves to flirt with... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode

past seven days