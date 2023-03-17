Kick 2, Rani Mukerji and others, check out the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Indeed the fans always look forward to the trending news coming from the entertainment world, and TellyChakkar has never failed to treat the reader with the trending stories, having said that let us have a look at some of the trending news coming from the entertainment world.

Kick 2

Much awaited and the upcoming movie of Salman Khan is Kick 2, the movie is currently under scripting stage but there is a picture getting viral all over the internet where Salman Khan is hugging Rani Mukerji, there are many comments which are floating all over the internet saying that is this the look of the actor from the movie Kick 2.

Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri 3

One of the most talked about web series titled Pop Kaun which is directed by Farhad Samji has released today and it is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans, having said that netizens are expressing their views and saying that director Farhad Samji should be removed from the Hera Pheri 3.

Rani Mukerji

One of the much awaited and most talked about movie of the year Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has finally hit the big screens, the movie and the actress is trending all over as the fans are loving the actress and her perforce in the movie

Zwigato

Another release of the day is Zwigato which has Kapil Sharma in the leading role, the movie which also has Shahana Goswami is directed by Nandita Das, the trailer promised that the actor Kapil Sharma will be seen in a complete different intense avatar and the movie is getting some great response from the fans and audience all over the internet.

