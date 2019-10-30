Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez speaks about her eventful year

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most stylish and beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She is known for films like Judwaa 2, Housefull 3, and Kick. The actress is now gearing up for her new projects.

The actress is all set for her digital debut with not one but two movies. In an interview with a leading daily, the actress opened up about how this year has been fruitful for her. “I have to be careful about where I put my time and energy. This year has been amazing for me as apart from doing interesting films and scripts, I also took the time out and did a lot of training, something I really never got the time to do before.”

Jacqueline is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs. Serial Killer which will mark her debut on the digital platform. Also, she is all set to appear on the big screen in Kick 2.