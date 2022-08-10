King, RollRida come up with banger track 'Baap Aa Gaya' for 'Rana Naidu'

MUMBAI: Rappers King and RollRida have come up with a foot-tapping track titled 'Baap Aa Gaya' for 'Rana Naidu' starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Rana said working with King and RollRida was unforgettable for him.

Streaming giant Netflix dropped the new track 'Baap Aa Gaya', featuring King and RollRida.

The music video for "Baap Aa Gaya" is a visual feast that takes you on a ride through Rana Naidu's childhood and gives you a sneak peek into the world of the mighty fixer.

Talking about working with King and RollRida to bring 'Baap Aa Gaya' to life, Rana Daggubati said: "Rana Naidu is a world of its own. He's a complex character with a dark past, especially with his father Naga. 'Baap Aa Gaya' captures that essence perfectly, and we couldn't think of anyone better than King and RollRida to bring it to life.

He added: "I've been listening to this song on repeat for weeks, and I'm confident audiences will do the same. I'm very grateful for the love that the show has received and the song feels like a perfect celebration! Working with King and RollRida was unforgettable. They're true masters of their craft."

'Rana Naidu' is streaming on Netflix.

SOURCE: IANS

