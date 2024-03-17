Kiran Rao opens up about her relationship with Aamir Khan and its impact on his marriage with Reena; Says ‘I was actually seeing…’

It's interesting to note that Kiran helped in the filming of Lagaan, which led many to speculate as to whether Aamir's divorce from Reena was caused by her love relationship with him. Kiran has recently disclosed that this was incorrect, though.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta before dating Kiran Rao. One year after Lagaan's premiere, in 2002, Aamir and Reena called it a split in their marriage. It's interesting to note that Kiran helped in the filming of Lagaan, which led many to speculate as to whether Aamir's divorce from Reena was caused by her love relationship with him. Kiran has recently disclosed that this was incorrect, though.

Also read: Kiran Rao opens up on separation from Aamir Khan; says, 'We LOVE each other deeply' - Exclusive

Kiran stated in a recent interview that she didn't talk to Aamir much while the filming of Lagaan was ongoing. She clarified that they began dating in 2004, three years following the premiere of the film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

“Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely didn’t. Aamir and I got together during Swades, he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey at the time. We had just shot a couple of commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that is where Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I wasn’t in touch with him. In fact, on Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing somebody else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started going out in 2004, everybody thought that this started when we were shooting for Lagaan and this caused the divorce, which was not the fact,” Kiran told the popular news portal recently.

“When you marry someone, who has been in another relationship, there is a baggage that you bring that will affect your relationship. I strongly recommend couple’s counselling. Aamir and I did couple’s counselling. It becomes a neutral ground where you talk about your needs, how you see the other person and that was very beneficial to me. It helped that Aamir and I agreed that we both have to be honest with each other, whatever be the case,” she added.

In 2005, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao exchanged vows. They split up in 2021. However, they maintain a friendly relationship and recently collaborated on the film Laapataa Ladies.

