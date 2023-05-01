‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’ song to be recreated in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

As per the latest reports the iconic song of Govinda and Raveena Tandon ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye From the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be recreated in the remake version which has Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the leading role
MUMBAI :  Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which has Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement video was out, there are many news and reports with regards to the movie which indeed have raised the excitement level of the fans.

No doubt right from the announcement video the makers have promised that the movie is going to be an action entertainer and scale of the action will be very high and now there are many reports and news which are saying that the song iconic song from the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan titled, ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jayen’ which was performed by Govinda and Raveena Tandon will be recreated in this remake version.

Yes you heard right, ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’ one of the iconic songs of Govinda is to be remade in this remix version which will have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, well there is no confirmation about this information but if this news is true no doubt it will be a treat to watch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performing this song with their respective heroines in the movie.

Also we would love to see the comparison between the old and new song, how excited are you with this news and for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan is all set to hit the big screen on Christmas 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

