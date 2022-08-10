Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Second song of Salman Khan starrer titled Billi Billi; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

MUMBAI :Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The films’ teaser, which was released a few weeks ago, had received a good response. But, the song Naiyo Lagda didn’t get a great response and people on social media trolled it because of the hook step in it.

Now, reportedly, the second song of the film which is titled Billi Billi will be out on 2nd March 2023. Well, after reading the title of the song, netizens have started reacting to it and they have been sharing some hilarious things on social media.

A netizen tweeted, “Ye kya song ha bhai Billi billi.” Another netizen wrote, “Naam se hi funny lag raha hai.” One more Twitter user posted, “Title name.. Tiger se bana Billi.” Check out the tweets below...



Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, and Shehnaaz Gill. The film is slated to release on Eid this year. It is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Well, remakes have not been doing well at the box office and the recent examples are Shehzada and Selfiee. So, it will be interesting to see what response Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will get at the box office.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman has Tiger 3 lined up which is slated to release on Diwali this year.

