Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day

We are back once again with all the trending details from the entertainment world. From the teaser of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to the response regarding the movie Pathaan; here is the news that is making a buzz all over the internet.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 21:35
MUMBAI :As we see, there is a lot of buzz regarding the different news from the entertainment world. On one hand we can see how the Pathaan movie is inning the heart of the fans. Whereas on the other hand, we can see the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser that is getting a lot of appreciation.

Having said that, today let us take a look at some of these top trending news from the entertainment world.

Pathan review

One of the most awaited movies of the year 2023 is Pathaan. It has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. This movie marks the comeback of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of 4 years. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the audience. We can see many fans and critics have been giving some great response.

ALSO READ –  Exclusive! Neelu Kohli to star in the movie ‘Dhoom Dham’ starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi

Rafta Rafta on Amazon Mini TV

One of the most talked about series currently is titled Rafta Rafta. It has finally hit the digital platform Amazon Mini TV. The miniseries, which stars Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguly in the leading role, was the talk of the town for its new age rom-com and the concept.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is indeed yet another much-awaited movie of 2023. The movie stars Salman Khan in the leading role. We have seen the announcement that was out earlier which got some huge responses from the fans. The look of actor Salman Khan has been the talk of the town. Today, the teaser of the upcoming movie was combined with the movie Pathaan, and it is getting some amazing responses from the fans.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Another movie that is all set to hit the big screen and face a clash with Pathaan is Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh, which is directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie speaks about the values and the point of views of Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 26th January 2023.

Well these are the top trending news from the entertainment world. Which news has grabbed your attention? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 21:35

