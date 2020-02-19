News

KJo: Absolutely baseless stories making rounds of 'SOTY 3'

19 Feb 2020 12:23 PM

MUMBAI: After reports of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and popular "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz making their Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year 3" got viral, the filmmaker took to Twitter to request to everyone "publishing this fabrication" to stop it.

"Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!" Karan tweeted on Tuesday.

Karan has previously launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria with the "Student Of The Year" franchise.

The filmmaker currently awaits the release of "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" scheduled for February 21.

