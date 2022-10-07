KJo was overwhelmed when Alia told him about her pregnancy

Multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of the seventh season of his chat show 'Koffee With Karan', shared that he was overwhelmed when his mentee actress Alia Bhatt shared the news of her pregnancy.

MUMBAI: Multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of the seventh season of his chat show 'Koffee With Karan', shared that he was overwhelmed when his mentee actress Alia Bhatt shared the news of her pregnancy.

The Dharma Productions head-honcho told press that Alia had come to his office and after he broke down, she gave him a hug. He also shared that his "first burst of parenting" was actually with Alia Bhatt.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan said: "I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with a cap. And she told me this. My first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and gave me a hug. I was like I can't believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is."

He also added, "I've seen her transforming from a girl into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. Because really, my first burst of parenting was actually with her. She walked into my office when she was 17. She's 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us because I share such a strong bond with her. I can't wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children."

Alia had made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy-drama Student Of The Year which was directed by Karan Johar.

SOURCE: IANS

SOURCE: IANS
Recent Stories
