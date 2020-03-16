KJo's acting debut from 1989 kids' sci-fi show goes viral

MUMBAI: A clip of Karan Johar, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, is currently going viral. The said clip is from his acting debut in 1989 from the kids' sci-fi TV show 'Indradhanush' in which he was part of the main cast.

The show, which aired on state-sponsored Doordarshan with 13 episodes, followed a group of kids, who assemble a computer which is host to an alien prince from Andromeda Galaxy. As one of the kids gets kidnapped, the Prince gives the kids a time machine, resulting in their otherworldly adventures.

The show was shot at the RK Studios in Chembur and was considered by many as ahead of it's time.

It starred actors like Jitendra Rajpal, Ameesha Jhaveri, and Sagar Arya, Vishal Singh, Akshay Anand, with veteran actors Girish Karnad and Vikram Gokhale. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and actress Urmila Matondkar also had supporting roles in the show.

Back in 2020, Karan recounted his experience of shooting the show and how it was his among first times on a set.

He tweeted a long thread saying, "RK Studios is more than a mega institution of Indian cinema, it has also shaped many personal memories for me. My fondest memory wasn't as a director but as an actor! I was 15 & shooting for a TV serial called Indradhanush which was being filmed there & one of my first times on a set. I remember standing at the gate of RK Studios, excited to get on set & walk through the corridors where the great Raj Kapoor created some of the most memorable films."

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 15:30

