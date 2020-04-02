News

KJo's daughter Roohi describes his blazers as ‘girl's clothes'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: After his toddler son Yash suggested Karan Johar should wear "simple clothes", the filmmaker's daughter Roohi has described his blazer collection as "girl clothes"!

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself along with his twins inide his walk-in wardrobe.

In the clip, Yash and Roohi are seen holding on to some of his clothes in their hands.

Roohi has a red sequined blazer, which Karan wore for an award event, and calls it "girl's clothes".

While Yash holds a neon yellow jacket and laughs loudly.

Then Karan is heard saying: "Are you laughing at dada's clothes? I guess I have to reassess my fashion choices."

The filmmaker captioned the post: "Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars."

This is not the first time Karan has shared a sneak peek of his life. The director, an avid user of social media, keeps sharing glimpses of his life and kids on the virtual world with his fans and followers.

Tags Karan Johar Yash Roohi Instagram Lockdown coronavirus TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here