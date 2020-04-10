News

KJo's kids dislike his version of 'Channa mereya', B-Town agrees

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 02:22 PM

MUMBAI: It seems filmmaker Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash are not a great fan of his musical sense.

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared a breakfast video of his family on Instagram. Little Yash says Johar should not sing a song because, in his words, "I don't like it".

Johar however does not give up. He starts off humming a few lines of the song "Channa mereya" from his 2016 directorial "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", which Yash and Roohi shut him up with a strict "Dada no!"

The filmmaker desperately turns to his mother Hiroo Yash Johar for support but she says: "No, I don't like it at all."

She adds, about Karan Johar's father, the late producer Yash Johar: "Even your father didn't have it. But you are still better than your father."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Johar captioned sarcastically: "So ever since I can remember, I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience. #lockdownwiththejohars."

Commenting on Karan Johar's post, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" actress Anushka Sharma wrote: "Fans at home for you- Nil."

Malaika Arora commented: "@karanjohar ur jus refusing to listen. I have been sayin the same for years now."

Dino Morea expressed: "They are adorable. And you need to listen, No means NO @karanjohar."

Tags Karan Johar's kids Roohi Yash Instagram Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Anushka Sharma Malaika Arora TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here