News

KL Rahul aces his style game on a magazine cover

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 05:49 PM

MUMBAI: KL Rahul is not just winning the hearts of cricket freaks by his moves on the cricket field, but he is also wooing his fans and followers by his style game. 

Well, the handsome lad is pretty active on social media. The cricketer never fails to wow his fans by unfolding his fashionable side. In addition to sharing pictures from his cricket tournaments, he often shares his stylish pictures. This time, he shared a picture that seems to be from the cover of a magazine; and boy, he looked super stylish in it. 

He is shirtless in the picture and is flaunting his tattoo. 

The cricketer, who appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, captioned the picture as, I’m thankful for all of it. The highs.The lows. The blessings . The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. EVERYTHING.” 

Along with fans, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat fame actress Anushka Ranjan and cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently got engaged to actress Natasa Stankovic, appreciated the picture. 

Take a look below.

Tags > KL Rahul, STYLE GAME, magazine cover, Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Fittrat, Anushka Ranjan, Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
29 Jan 2020 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Chirag and Nidhi talk about the plot of Kartik Purnima, reason behind choosing the show, and more
Chirag and Nidhi talk about the plot of Kartik... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Jan 2020 08:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
How I bagged the show; shares the girl gang of Kartik Purnima | Shraddha-Geetanjali-Parpti
How I bagged the show; shares the girl gang of... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days