KL Rahul aces his style game on a magazine cover

MUMBAI: KL Rahul is not just winning the hearts of cricket freaks by his moves on the cricket field, but he is also wooing his fans and followers by his style game.

Well, the handsome lad is pretty active on social media. The cricketer never fails to wow his fans by unfolding his fashionable side. In addition to sharing pictures from his cricket tournaments, he often shares his stylish pictures. This time, he shared a picture that seems to be from the cover of a magazine; and boy, he looked super stylish in it.

He is shirtless in the picture and is flaunting his tattoo.

The cricketer, who appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, captioned the picture as, I’m thankful for all of it. The highs.The lows. The blessings . The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. EVERYTHING.”

Along with fans, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat fame actress Anushka Ranjan and cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently got engaged to actress Natasa Stankovic, appreciated the picture.

