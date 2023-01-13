KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?

MUMBAI:For a long time, news of cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty relationship has been the talk of the town. Ever since they made their relationship official, rumours were doing the rounds that the couple are all set to tie the knot. Reports had said that they were planning to get married in January itself, at the Khandala residence belonging to Suniel Shetty. Now a recent report has said that the wedding ceremony is most likely going to take place between 21st January to 23rd January.

Both of their families and friends are excited and are awaiting the three-day wedding celebration at Suniel Shetty's family house in Khandala. The reports further say that Athiya and Rahul will exchange wedding vows on 23rd January.

Also Read : KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to emulate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in terms of venue; details inside

It is further stated that Athiya and Rahul's families are very excited for the couple’s new journey together, and preparations for their grand, yet private wedding have already taken off. Many Bollywood celebrities including actors Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, M. S. Dhoni, and Virat Kholi, and more, are reported to be attending the wedding.

Recently, actor Suniel Shetty spoke about Athiya and Rahul's wedding plans and shared that the duo wants to have a very simple family. He also expressed his appreciation for their future goals and their support as parents for them.

Although all of these rumours are very exciting, the couple is yet to affirm these rumours. If these rumours are true, fans will be super excited for Athiya and Rahul.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside

Credits : India Forums