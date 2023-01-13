KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?

According to reports, cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are all set to get married, and rumours say that they will be tying the knot sometime this month.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 11:23
movie_image: 
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?

MUMBAI:For a long time, news of cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty relationship has been the talk of the town. Ever since they made their relationship official, rumours were doing the rounds that the couple are all set to tie the knot. Reports had said that they were planning to get married in January itself, at the Khandala residence belonging to Suniel Shetty. Now a recent report has said that the wedding ceremony is most likely going to take place between 21st January to 23rd January.

Both of their families and friends are excited and are awaiting the three-day wedding celebration at Suniel Shetty's family house in Khandala. The reports further say that Athiya and Rahul will exchange wedding vows on 23rd January.

Also Read :  KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to emulate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in terms of venue; details inside

It is further stated that Athiya and Rahul's families are very excited for the couple’s new journey together, and preparations for their grand, yet private wedding have already taken off. Many Bollywood celebrities including actors Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, M. S. Dhoni, and Virat Kholi, and more, are reported to be attending the wedding.

Recently, actor Suniel Shetty spoke about Athiya and Rahul's wedding plans and shared that the duo wants to have a very simple family. He also expressed his appreciation for their future goals and their support as parents for them.

Although all of these rumours are very exciting, the couple is yet to affirm these rumours. If these rumours are true, fans will be super excited for Athiya and Rahul.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside

Credits : India Forums

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Suniel Shetty Mana Shetty Bollywood couple Bollywood actress Bollywood actor cricketer Sportsman sports wedding rumours Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 11:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
MUMBAI : Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news lately for his rumored relationship with actress Kiara...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj joins hands in front of Jayantilal and promises to repay his every penny
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, thinks she is useless to him
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Check out the time when Erica Fernandes broke the internet while wearing a black monokini
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. She has been in the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, Virat accepts it?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62
Karan Johar shares Kartik Aaryan’s Shahzada trailer, is the filmmaker trying to patch up with the actor
Karan Johar shares Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer; Is the filmmaker trying to patch up with the actor?
Shah Rukh Khan gets candid in his latest #AskSRK session about his movie and more
Shah Rukh Khan gets candid in his latest #AskSRK session about his movie and more
cord straight about Pathaan trailer and all the controversies around it, says, "
John Abraham sets the record straight about Pathaan trailer and all the controversies around it, says, "I want to say so much..."
Budget vs Box office Collection: A look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj
Budget vs Box office Collection: A look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj