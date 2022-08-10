From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news of the day

Some great news are the talk of the town today! From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to release soon, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world.
MUMBAI :No doubt, the fans always looks forward to the upcoming news and information from the entertainment world and we, TellyChakkar has always been upfront to deliver the same. Keeping the promise, we are back with the trending news for the day.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony

The pictures and the post of the venue has been going viral over the week now. Finally, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married today and the news was given by the actor Suniel Shetty himself. We can see many pictures floating all over the internet.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer

The trailer of one of the much awaited movies of the Year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role has finally released and is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience.

ALSO READ –  Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Looks like it will be a promising romantic comedy with a lot of spice

Boycott Pathaan

Upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan titled Pathaan is a great buzz all over the Internet. The movie is just 2 days far from its release, but there are few people who are trending the hashtag of boycott Pathaan for different reasons.

Varisu hitting 250 crore

Varisu, which has Thalapthy Vijay in the leading roles, is getting some amazing response from the fans. The movie, which also has Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and the collection have reached 250 crore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the talk of the town and fans are eagerly looking to the movie. The latest poster is out with the promise that the teaser of the movie will be out in 25th January.

Well, these are few trending news for the day from the entertainment world. What are your views on these trending news and which news have grabbed your attention? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar KL RAHUL ATHIYA MARRIAGE Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Pathaan BOLLYWOOD TRNDING NEWS Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
