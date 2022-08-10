From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI :No doubt, the fans always looks forward to the upcoming news and information from the entertainment world and we, TellyChakkar has always been upfront to deliver the same. Keeping the promise, we are back with the trending news for the day.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony

The pictures and the post of the venue has been going viral over the week now. Finally, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married today and the news was given by the actor Suniel Shetty himself. We can see many pictures floating all over the internet.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer

The trailer of one of the much awaited movies of the Year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role has finally released and is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience.

Boycott Pathaan

Upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan titled Pathaan is a great buzz all over the Internet. The movie is just 2 days far from its release, but there are few people who are trending the hashtag of boycott Pathaan for different reasons.

Varisu hitting 250 crore

Varisu, which has Thalapthy Vijay in the leading roles, is getting some amazing response from the fans. The movie, which also has Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and the collection have reached 250 crore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the talk of the town and fans are eagerly looking to the movie. The latest poster is out with the promise that the teaser of the movie will be out in 25th January.

