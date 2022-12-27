Know more about Orry-Orhan Awatramani, every starkid’s BFF

MUMBAI : Often we have seen many star kids getting clicked around the city, no doubt it's always a treat to watch these star kids attending different parties and events in their sizzling party look. They surely know how to grab the attention of the fans with their sizzling looks and also fans look forward to their clicks.

Recently we have seen Daughter of Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgn getting clicked attending a party, indeed she was looking supremely hot and was grabbing the attention of the fans. Another name who was grabbing the attention was her best friend Orry, yes Orry is someone whom we have seen several times with different starkids, and today let us know more in detail about Orry-Orhan Awatramani

As mentioned earlier he is close to many stakids and mouse Bollywood names, He knows how to be in the limelight with his social media presence, dinner dates, parties, and brunches with socialites around the world and he has over 219k followers on Instagram. He is also rumoured to be dating actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Reportedly Orhan is a social activist, he is from Mumbai and he is also a trained animator, it is also said that actor Sara Ali Khan was his classmate

Orry is known not only to the Bollywood celebrities but also known to Hollywood names, Orry was seen hanging out with the Kardashians earlier. He also seems to have a nice bond with Kylie. He even met Travis Scott at a concert. Indeed he has been making a strong mark not only with his connections but also with his great fashion sense.

No doubt he surely knows how to grab the attention of the fans with his posts and we shall look forward to see more amazing pictures of Orry - Orhan Awatramani.

