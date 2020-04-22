Know what is similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela recently took her Instagram to share videos of her successful single, Beat Pe Thumka. As the song got released on youtube and the response of the song is tremendous, that can be make out by its like and reviews. the best part of the song is Urvashi Rautela's outfit, in the song Urvashi's outfit is very similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit from the Nimbuda album, from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The two actresses are adorned with blue lehengas and elegant jewels, be it be the colour of her lehenga or jewellery which is designed by Archana Kochar. The new album by Urvashi Rautela, Beat Pe Thumka, is sung by Jyotica Tangri. The song's lyrics are composed by Alaukik Rahi & Amjad Nadeem. Urvashi Rautela's new album, Beat Pe Thumka, came out on April 17th and has been making a lot of noise since it was released. This is the third song which is released from the movie Virgin Bhanupriya.

The new song by Urvashi Rautela, Beat Pe Thumka, features herself as a lead in the movie, the film is a women centric and this is Urvashi Rautela's second women centric movie. The song is very popular with the masses, and Urvashi's fans literally can't wait to see more of the star. The two actors dance with grace and beauty to their own songs. Years earlier, fans were mesmerized with Nimbuda's Aishwarya Rai and now the same thing has happened with Urvashi Rautela's new album, Beat Pe Thumka.