Koel Mallick nails it in the official poster of Rawkto Rawhoshyo

04 Mar 2020 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Koel Mallick is one of the leading actresses of Bengali cinema. She is known for Bengali films like Mitin Mashi, Chaya O Chobi, Highway, among others. Her fans can’t keep calm as her upcoming film, Rawkto Rawhoshyo, is all set to hit the theatres soon.

The much-awaited emotional thriller is directed by Soukarya Ghoshal and stars Koel in the central role. Produced by Surinder Films, the film features Lily Chakraborty, Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

The tale follows the journey of Swarnaja, who is a radio jockey and once receives a strange phone call from an unknown caller in her live show, which forces her to chase and find out a hidden truth of her life.

The official poster has hit the social media. Going by the look and expression of Koel Mallick in it, one can clearly say she has nailed her role. The poster shows a scared Koel running on the road while cars are passing by. The poster has certainly escalated the curiosity of the audience.

Rawkto Rawhoshyo is scheduled to release on 10th April 2020. Are you excited to watch the film? Hit the comment section below.

