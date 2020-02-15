Koel Mallick starrer Rawkto Rawhoshyo to release on 10th April

MUMBAI: Rawkto Rawhoshyo is a much-awaited emotional thriller. The upcoming Bengali film is directed by Soukarya Ghoshal and stars one of the leading actresses of Tollywood, Koel Mallick, in the central role.

The tale follows the journey of Swarnaja, who is a radio jockey and once receives a strange phone call from an unknown caller in her live show, which forces her to chase and find out a hidden truth of her Life.

As mentioned above, Koel Mallick is playing the lead role. Produced by Surinder Films, the film features Lily Chakraborty, Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

The latest update is that the much-awaited release of Rawkto Rawhoshyo is now scheduled on 10th April, 2020.

