Koffee With Karan Time Machine revisits Shahid Kapoor's moments with Kareena Kapoor Khan

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a popular talk show hosted by film producer and director Karan Johar. The show sees various celebrities indulge in a candid chat with the filmmaker and share various anecdotes from their life.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Koffee With Karan is about to look back at some jaw-dropping moments from the time Shahid Kapoor sat on the couch in the new episode of Koffee With Karan Time Machine. For the uninitiated, the famous and controversial chat show has rolled out the red carpet to take a stroll through the memory lane. KWK is remembering some remarkable episodes in the throwback episodes every week. The new flashback themed season kick-started with Shah Rukh Khan and now, they are off to look back at Shahid's journey over the seasons gone by.

The second episode of the famous chat show showcases all things Shahid: His father Pankaj Kapoor's reaction to Ishq Vishk from Shahid's appearance on the show in 2004. The actor then made an appearance with Esha Deol. But he grabbed eyeballs and made the headlines when he walked on the sets with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The throwback episode features moments from the iconic episode.

The show also features moments from the episode when he sat on the couch with his rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chopra. Viewers will also get to revisit the electrifying vibe Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor shared in their first episode on the show.

Take a look at the trailer here:

past seven days