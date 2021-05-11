Konkona gets the vax, shares tips on how to get slot on CoWin site

MUMBAI: Actress Konkona Sensharma shared on Tuesday that she has taken the first vaccine for Covid-19.

"After playing vaccine vaccine for a few days we finally got jabbed! Got my first shot of Covaxin today! It is, after all, possible to get a slot from the CoWin site," wrote Konkona, along with a string of pictures she shared on Instagram from the vaccine centre.

"If you know English, have a smart device and internet of course Some tips that helped us: 1. Covialerts.in on the telegram app. 2. Using Chrome incognito mode when accessing the CoWin site," she wrote.

The actress added: "Thanks so much Thane Global Hub for a smooth experience, especially Jatin Tawde and Ashwini Gochade. Hats off to the medical community everywhere! for @amolparashar and @damini_styles for being my vaccine buddies."

Konkona, who was recently seen in the anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans", urged everyone to continue wearing double masks and follow all Covid protocols post vaccination.

SOURCE: IANS