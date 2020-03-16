Krishna Shanti Production unveils the Teaser of its first upcoming film Ishq Pashmina with Bhavin Bhanushali and Malti Chahar as the lead

MUMBAI: With the release of the film 'Ishq Pashmina' looming on the horizon, Krishna Shanti Production unveils its teaser to further raise the audience's anticipation of the film.

Featuring the young social media influencer and actor Bhavin Bhanushali and the fresh new talent Malti Chahar as the lead, 'Ishq Pashmina' is going to be a love story which is bound to touch your hearts.

In the teaser, a beautifully tragic Shayari is narrated by the female lead - Malti Chahar, about intense and fatuous love, where one forgets the sense of themself and is simply high on love. The teaser also assays the picturesque backdrop in which the film is shot. With warm clothes to snow - as white as it can be, the teaser hints at the film being cosy yet heartwrenching at times.

In the words of the actor Bhavin Bhanushali, "We are very excited to share the teaser with the audience. And I can't wait for the release of the film. From the shoot of the film to giving it finishing touches, it was an amazing journey. The director of the film - Arvind Pandey is such a visionary person. Malti Chahar is exceptionally talented with her outstanding performance . The cast and crew were top-notch with their support. I am positive that the audience will love the film on its release."

In talks about the teaser, debutant Director and Screenplay writer Arvind Pandey shares, "I am thrilled for the audience to see the teaser. I adore the poetic narration done by the female lead. It was a blessing to be working with such talented individuals. All of us are very eager and excited for the release of the film and can barely wait."

Starring Bhavin Bhanushali and Malti Chahar, the film includes a starry cast such as the veteran actress Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, Kainat Arora, Gaurika Mishra, and many more.

The debutant actor Malti Chahar shares, " Depicting an unusual, filled with love and poetic love story, the teaser gives a glimpse of the pain and the love of the main characters with a beautiful Shayari. I can barely contain my excitement that the teaser is out and the film will be released soon. Everyone on the team was very generous and patient as it is my first film as the lead and I am so very grateful for all the help and guidance. Bhavin was very patient and kind. I am positive that the audience will love the film on its release."

The film 'Ishq Pashmina' is Suraj Surya Mishra and Shalu Mishra's first film venture which is very promising and they are confident about it. Music is provided by Composers Sham-Balkar and Shashwat Prakhar Bhardwaj and the lyrics are melodiously written by Sham -Balkar and director Arvind Pandey. Rajesh Pandey is the editor of the film and Navin V Mishra is the cinematographer. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 23, 2022.