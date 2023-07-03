Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 15:45
movie_image: 
Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma

MUMBAI: While sharing some interesting anecdotes, both Krishna and Huma would be seen discussing some relevant topics.
In a promo, they were seen entertaining the audience with their hilarious conversation with host Renil Abraham.

During the show, Krishna shared whom she thinks is a perfect match for Huma in the industry.

Krishna said: "I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like her (Huma)."

This came as a surprise not just to the audience but to Huma herself.

Krishna while sharing about her experience on the show, said: "I haven't been a part of many talk shows, but when I was approached by Renil, I was extremely excited to be part of the show once again. I was elated when I learned that Huma will be joining me as my partner in crime. She is such a fun person to be with, you can never run out of good conversations when you have her company."

Huma said: "It was an instant yes, knowing the episode will feature me alongside Krishna, sounded so much fun. She is a lovely person, all about good vibes, and has a great sense of humour. We had a blast shooting together, and almost forgot that we were on a chat show."

SOURCE-IANS

 

While sharing some interesting anecdotes both Krishna and Huma would be seen discussing some relevant topics. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
MUMBAI:Sudhanshu PandeyMy childhood memory of Holi is not one every Holi used to be memorable one because we used to...
Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion
MUMBAI:It’s that time of the year when our hearts and surroundings become vibrant and colourful. Then of course there...
'GOT' star Peter Dinklage to lead cast of the dark western 'The Thicket'
MUMBAI:'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage is to star in the dark western 'The Thicket'. He will also produce the...
Anu Aggarwal: The day we get naturally conscious with celebrating Holi, I will certainly consider playing it
MUMBAI:Actress Anu Aggarwal says that Holi is not something that enjoys plays and generally avoids celebrating the...
Krishna Shroff: I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like Huma
MUMBAI: While sharing some interesting anecdotes, both Krishna and Huma would be seen discussing some relevant topics....
Recent Stories
Anu Aggarwal: The day we get naturally conscious with celebrating Holi, I will certainly consider playing it
Anu Aggarwal: The day we get naturally conscious with celebrating Holi, I will certainly consider playing it

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kiara
Sexy! Here are the times when actress Kiara Advani raised the temperature with her hot looks
Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Gumraah'
Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Gumraah'
Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Aaliya, says she has faced a similar past
Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Aaliya, says she has faced a similar past
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan wants to work with filmmakers who can 'push me to deliver the best'
Shatrughan
Shatrughan Sinha reveals how he got the facial scar