Krishna Shroff's latest picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams is sizzling hot

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is surely enjoying the best phase of her life with Eban Hyams by her side. Krishna often shared love-soaked images with Eban on social media, and all that we can do is drool over the two as both of them have amazingly hot physiques. Mostly, it is Krishna who is showing off her abs and well-sculpted body. But the latest image of the two has Eban's abs on display.

Just like Krishna, Eban too is quite open about their relationship on social media. He often makes posts dedicated to Krishan, just like the recent one. Eban shared a picture on his Instagram stories that sees him lying on Krishna while both of them have drinks in their hands. Just going by the pic, we are assuming that they are enjoying a good evening sipping on some red wine. Krishna too shared this picture on her Insta stories.

Meanwhile, the duo is busy working out together and watching films.

Have a look at the post.

