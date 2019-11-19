News

Krishna Singh Bisht joins Vishesh Films’ next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Nov 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Vishesh Films, helmed by talented brother duo Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, working on its new film, which is said to be a comedy. Titled Production No. 1, it is directed by Rishabh Seth.

We also mentioned about popular actors Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar being roped in to play the leads in the film

(Read hereSmiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar bag Vishesh Films’ next).

Talented actors Gulshan Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Pawan Chopra, and Kevin Dave will also be a part of the film.

Now, the latest we hear is that actor Krishna Singh Bisht, who has featured in films like Vicky Donor, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and 24, has joined the cast to play a pivotal role.

The movie is already on floors, and the shoot is expected to wrap up very soon.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the project. Stay tuned.

