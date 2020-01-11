Kristen Stewart calls idea of her playing as Catwoman 'silly'

MUMBAI: Kristen Stewart has responded to "silly" calls from fans for her to star as Catwoman opposite former beau Robert Pattinson in "The Batman".



American actress Zoe Kravitz has landed the role in the movie, set for a 2021 release, but fans championed Stewart for the role once it was announced that her ex-boyfriend and former "Twilight" co-star was fronting the movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"That would be silly. I mean, obviously that would (have been cool). I've been watching Batman since I was a little kid, every iteration of that series," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight when the idea was suggested to her.



"That would've been a blast, but also I am, like, really good friends with Zoe. And obviously, I am so proud of Rob doing this whole (project). I can't wait to see this movie. So, like, sure, that is a funny idea, but the real version is going to be sick," she said.



Stewart and Pattinson dated for four years before Stewart cheated on him with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders in 2012.



She now identifies herself as lesbian, and has since dated the likes of Stella Maxwell, St. Vincent, Alicia Cargile, and Dylan Meyer.