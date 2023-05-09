Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Remember and Honor Her Teacher on Teacher's Day

MUMBAI: On this special occasion of Teacher's Day, Kriti Kharbanda, the talented actress known for her expressive performances on the silver screen, took a moment to reminisce about a teacher who played a pivotal role in shaping her journey.In the absence of a picture from that memorable performance, Kriti shared a glimpse of another school performance.

She captioned her post saying,

"When I was in class 2 at Baldwin girls high school in bangalore, Mrs Sheila Mathews, my class teacher , looked at me one day and said “you have such expressive eyes my dear!”

She was well dressed, confident and so charming. I was in awe of her! I looked at her straight in the eyes and said, “Miss, I want to dance in the class play.”

Next thing I know, I was standing tall on stage, facing an empty hall, with just a handfull of seats filled up front with teachers. That was the first time I danced on stage and felt like I belonged! But so did she :)

She was the first person who saw a fire in me, that maybe even I didn’t see at the time. She called in my mother and said we want your daughter to headline the play and my most amazing and supportive mother encouraged me to not just be a part of it but also contributed to our rehearsals post school hours!

I got very lucky. This was probably the first step I took towards acting, in my own way. I’m grateful for everything that followed :) I performed in every lit club activity, auditioned for ads, shot for ads, watched movies day in and day out! I genuinely and honestly, thought about Mrs. Mathews the day I signed my first film too. This teachers day, I want to thank every single of my teachers, who helped me become a version of myself that I’m so proud of P.S. I don’t have a picture from this particular performance, but here’s a little something from another performance at school "

As we celebrate Teacher's Day, Kriti Kharbanda's heartfelt tribute serves as a reminder of the profound impact that teachers can have on their student's lives. It's a testament to the importance of recognizing and honoring those who ignite the flames of passion and potential within us, setting us on a path towards our dreams.