Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Share her Excitement as She Embarks on "Risky Romeo" Shoot

MUMBAI :Actress Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media to share her excitement with fans as she begins her shoot schedule for her next film "Risky Romeo" . In a caption that included tags for the film's director Abir Sengupta, producer Anushree Mehta, and co-star Sunny Singh, Kriti expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming shoot.

" @abirsenguptaa @anushreemehtaa @mesunnysingh I'm coming to you! #riskyromeo Let the adventure begin! "

The actress, known for her dynamic performances, is set to embark on this cinematic journey as the shoot for "Risky Romeo" kicks off on November 22nd. 

"Risky Romeo" is poised to be a unique blend of romance and suspense, and Kriti's post has only heightened the anticipation. The actress, along with the talented cast and crew, seems ready to create something special, and fans are undoubtedly in for a treat.

