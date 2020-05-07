News

Kriti Kharbanda's lockdown tension: Eyebrows ka kya karein!

07 May 2020

MUMBAI: Overgrown eyebrows are among the many repercussions of the lockdown, ask Kriti Kharbanda.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "Baaki sab toh theek hai, par in eyebrows ka kya karein (Rest is all right, but what does one do about the eyebrows)!"

A few days ago, actress Sonam Kapoor too expressed concern over the state of her eyebrows. She said that her "eyebrows are in mess".

On the other hand, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared how glad she was that her eyebrows were "behaving" amidst the lockdown. She had posted a picture of her perfectly shaped eyebrows and captioned it: "So far the eyebrows are behaving."

