Kriti Kharbanda's pole dancing regret

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 11:17 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared that pole dancing is her favourite form of workout.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared glimpse of her performing on the pole in a black sports bra and shorts.

"Throwback to my favourite form of workout! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What's on your list !? What do u really miss doing!?" she captioned the clip, which has over a million views on the photo-sharing website.

Her skills left her "Housefuls 4" star Kriti Sanon amazed, who commented: "Woah."

he actress recently took to Instagram Stories to shared her eyebrow woes.

She wrote: ""Baaki sab toh theek hai, par in eyebrows ka kya karein (Rest is all right, but what does one do about the eyebrows)!"

Earlier, Kriti's rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram, where he played the track "Bella Ciao", the title track of Spanish show "Money Heist", originally titled "La Casa de Papel".

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti. The duo will be seen together again in Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish". The film is slated to release next year.

