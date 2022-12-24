Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor team up for a project; “Priti na mili toh kriti hi sahi’, netizens have hilarious reactions

MUMBAI: A few weeks ago, there were reports that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in a movie that will be produced by Maddock Films. The movie is not yet officially announced, but reportedly, the shooting has already started.

Recently, Kriti took to Instagram to share a picture with Shahid and their fans are super excited to watch them together in a movie. But, what has grabbed our attention are the comments on the post which will surely make you laugh.

Also Read: Year Ender 2022! Actors who ruled the big screens with their fantastic performances

A netizen commented, “Priti na mili toh kriti hi sahi.” Referring to the rumors of Prabhas and Kriti’s relationship, another netizen wrote, “Prabhas crying in corner.” Check out the comments below…

While there have been reports about Shahid and Kriti’s movies, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about it. However, the Insta post of the actress proves that indeed they have teamed up for a project.

Are you excited to watch Kriti and Shahid together? Let us know in the comments below…

2022 was not a great year for Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. The actress was seen in two films Bachchhan Paandey and Bhediya, and both the movies failed to make a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Shahid only had one release, Jersey, and that film also was a flop at the box office.

Currently, both actors have some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be seen in the film Bloody Daddy and he also has a web series titled Farzi lined up. Meanwhile, Kriti’s kitty is full with Ganapath, Shehzada, and Adipurush.

Also Read: Year Ender 2022! Check out the South remakes that were disasters in Bollywood

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.