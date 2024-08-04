Kriti Sanon Crosses The Box Office Milestone Of Back To Back 100 Crores This 2024

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon is Bollywood's new golden girl now. Her two films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew ,films which are successfully running on the theatres together, reached the 100 crores milestone making Kriti the first bollywood actress to cement her reign in the box office with two consecutive big hits.

Kriti's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which also stars Shahid Kapoor, released on 9th February 2024 which collected Rupees 133.64 crores from which the Indian gross number is Rupees 96.29 crores. The key factor of the movie is Kriti's performance as Sifra. For the first time Bollywood witnessed a concept of a Humanoid Robot and Kriti just gave a justice to that role being the first robot girl of Bollywood. Her sense of humour and the impeccable screen presence is bringing audience to the theatres.

Kriti Sanon is also shattering records with her recently released film Crew which has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

The film has collected Rupees 67.49 crores and Rupees 33.35 crores in India and overseas making it the overall collection of 100.84 crores, which is the record breaking collection of the year as well as for her film. Kriti's role as a cabin crew is being loved by the audience and the way she has learnt the art of being a cabin crew is really something big for which she needs to be praised for. Inspite of Kareena and Tabu's presence, Kriti took the climax single handed, making the movie more impactful.

Kriti Sanon as a lead actress in both the films is ruling the box office in 2024 with style. In spite of having big names as the competitors, no doubt she is solely capable of shattering box office records and reaching new heights.