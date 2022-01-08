Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to cross the 50-million followers mark on Instagram. The 'Mimi' actress, who enjoys a significant fan following on social media, shared a special video to express gratitude for her humongous follower base on the social media platform. 

The actress keeps her fans actively updated with her professional and personal life on the platform. From her motivational workout videos, ultra hot glam pictures to BTS pictures from sets, Kriti's social media feed exudes positivity and is as real as it can get. 

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote a quirky caption thanking her fans for all the love. It read, "As Mimi says "Fan following hai meri yahan par, haan!"
50 MILLION Love and counting.. 
Love you guys!! 

#50MillionOnInsta"

In the video, the actress shared various BTS videos of her previous characters from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi to Raabta. On the video, she wrote, "Thank you for giving me so much love.. for loving me on screen and off screen too!"

On the work front, Kriti has a massive and one of the best lineups of films ahead including the much awaited Pan India film, 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas, 'Ganapath', 'Shehzada' and 'Bhediya', along with Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

