Kriti Sanon: I credit viewers for my success

Kriti Sanon credits viewers for her success in Bollywood.

The actress has been on a roll this year. After "Luka Chuppi" -- her solo-heroine release opposite Kartik Aaryan -- became a hit upon release in March, her latest film, the multistarrer "Housefull 4" is doing big business after opening in the Diwali weekend.

"A big thanks to the audiences for giving the film and my character so much love. I credit the viewers for all the successes that have come by and i feel very fortunate. Getting to do what you love is rewarding in itself. When it's coupled with a positive response, I feel more responsible as an actor," she said.

The fourth film of the lucrative "Housefull" franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde along with Kriti Sanon.

Kriti now awaits the release of Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat".

She will be seen essaying the role of Parvati Bai in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, which also features Arjun Kapoor.

Kriti's other upcoming film right now is "Mimi", which she has described as her strongest role till date, with the plot revolving around her role. She plays a surrogate mother in the film.

