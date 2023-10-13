Kriti Sanon Learned Riding Bike For the First Time For Ganapath! Excitement soaring up to catch the actress on the big screen

MUMBAI : Pooja Entertainment's GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born, starring India's youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff, National Award Winner Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is nearing its grand release on October 20, 2023. The much-awaited actioner coming out of the leading production house is set in the future, and with this actioner, the production house aims to deliver a visual spectacle like never seen before to the masses. Having received an extraordinary response to the teaser, trailer, and song, the film is already a hot property among the masses. Besides Tiger's action avatar, Kriti Sanon's completely new avatar has piqued the interest of the masses, and they are excited to see the new shade of actress in the film.

The trailer-teaser presents the actress riding a bike for the first time in her career, and everyone is gaga over it. The actress learned to bike ride to get prepared for her character in the film, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her favorite actress, Kriti Sanon, doing some thrilling bike riding stunts.

Besides bike learning, Kriti Sanon also went for a rigorous training session where she got herself prepared for the action sequences in the film. The actress had done nine months of training sessions to get into the shape of the character.

Since the trailer dropped, fans can't stop praising the colossal scale of the film. Tiger Shroff's rise into a new world and Kriti Sanon's jaw-dropping action sequences will leave you stunned. To add more intrigue to the world of Ganapath, the film has the everlasting screen presence of legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who is sure to keep you invested in Pooja Entertainment's Magnum Opus Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.