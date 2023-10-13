Kriti Sanon Learned Riding Bike For the First Time For Ganapath! Excitement soaring up to catch the actress on the big screen

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 17:24
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI : Pooja Entertainment's GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born, starring India's youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff, National Award Winner Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is nearing its grand release on October 20, 2023. The much-awaited actioner coming out of the leading production house is set in the future, and with this actioner, the production house aims to deliver a visual spectacle like never seen before to the masses. Having received an extraordinary response to the teaser, trailer, and song, the film is already a hot property among the masses. Besides Tiger's action avatar, Kriti Sanon's completely new avatar has piqued the interest of the masses, and they are excited to see the new shade of actress in the film.

The trailer-teaser presents the actress riding a bike for the first time in her career, and everyone is gaga over it. The actress learned to bike ride to get prepared for her character in the film, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her favorite actress, Kriti Sanon, doing some thrilling bike riding stunts.

Besides bike learning, Kriti Sanon also went for a rigorous training session where she got herself prepared for the action sequences in the film. The actress had done nine months of training sessions to get into the shape of the character.

Since the trailer dropped, fans can't stop praising the colossal scale of the film. Tiger Shroff's rise into a new world and Kriti Sanon's jaw-dropping action sequences will leave you stunned. To add more intrigue to the world of Ganapath, the film has the everlasting screen presence of legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who is sure to keep you invested in Pooja Entertainment's Magnum Opus Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

Kriti Sanon Ganapath: A Hero Is Born Tiger Shroff Amitabh Bachchan Vikas Bahl Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani Deepshikha Deshmukh Hindi Tamil Telugu Malayalam and Kannada TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 17:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exciting Debut Alert: Juhi Bhatt Makes Her Bollywood Debut with Fukrey 3
MUMBAI: Fukrey 3, released in theaters is achieving phenomenal success at the box office, crossing the impressive...
Exclusive! Garima Dixit roped in for Raakesh Paswaan’s next Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara Channel!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Woah! Did someone get married at Love Is Blind season 5? Take a look
MUMBAI: Love Is Blind was a roller coaster from start to finish. The season 5 finale dropped on October 13 and revealed...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Huge Twist! Vandana is astound to know about herself, Sarita stops Vanadna from riyaaz
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Keh Doon Tumhein: Oh No! Puru goes missing, Kriti gets shaken by a threatening call
MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein is a mystery-thriller romantic drama releasing which was released on September 4, 2023, on...
Recent Stories
Juhi
Exciting Debut Alert: Juhi Bhatt Makes Her Bollywood Debut with Fukrey 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Juhi
Exciting Debut Alert: Juhi Bhatt Makes Her Bollywood Debut with Fukrey 3
Love Is Blind season
Woah! Did someone get married at Love Is Blind season 5? Take a look
CARDI
Woah! Cardi B gifted designed bags worth $500k by Offset on her 31st birthday
meezaan jaffrey
Exclusive! “Value other people’s time and emotions, that’s very important.”Yaariyan 2 actor Meezan Jaffrey on the advice he got from his father, Jaaved Jaffrey, read to know more
Vicky
Candid! Vicky Kaushal opens up about 'Sam Bahadur' clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; Says 'That Friday Will...'
Tanushree
Shocking! Tanushree Dutta lodges FIR against Rakhi Sawant; Says ‘This time she won’t be spared'