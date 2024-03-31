Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is basking in the release of her latest film Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share more pictures from the set and penned a long note of gratitude for the entire experience. She also joked that she never ‘behaved’ like a junior on set even when she was one, compared to Kareena and Tabu.

Kriti shared a bunch of pictures with Kareena and Tabu from the set of Crew in her Instagram post. In the caption, Kriti began, “This C R E W has my (red heart emoticon). Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set (didn’t behave like one too (laughing face emoticon))!!”

She further detailed how much fun it was to shoot for the film, and wrote: “It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you’ve never seen before while we had a blastttt! From @tabutiful ma’am’s warm squishy hugs to Bebo’s daily “what did you eat for lunch?” @kareenakapoorkhan To @rheakapoor ‘s yummy ghar ka khana (homemade food) while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes @ektarkapoor ‘s “We’re gonna kill it” vibe and ofcourse the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his never-ending jokes — gonna miss this crew so much!! Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in theatres guys!”

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kriti, Kareena and Tabu play air hostess whose lives take a chaotic turn after they find a passenger hiding gold plates under his shirt. “It's worth noting that Kriti, alongside two seniors, manages to hold her own and add a charm that's unmissable,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.

Kriti made her acting debut in Bollywood alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti in 2014. She recently won the National Award for Best Actress in Mimi. She will be seen next in Do Patti alongside Kajol.

