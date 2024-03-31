Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set

Kriti Sanon is basking in the release of her latest film Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share more pictures from the set and penned a long note of gratitude for the entire experience.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 23:45
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is basking in the release of her latest film Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share more pictures from the set and penned a long note of gratitude for the entire experience. She also joked that she never ‘behaved’ like a junior on set even when she was one, compared to Kareena and Tabu.

Also read - Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon soar high in the sky with this hilarious heist

Kriti shared a bunch of pictures with Kareena and Tabu from the set of Crew in her Instagram post. In the caption, Kriti began, “This C R E W has my (red heart emoticon). Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set (didn’t behave like one too (laughing face emoticon))!!”

She further detailed how much fun it was to shoot for the film, and wrote: “It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you’ve never seen before while we had a blastttt! From @tabutiful ma’am’s warm squishy hugs to Bebo’s daily “what did you eat for lunch?” @kareenakapoorkhan To @rheakapoor ‘s yummy ghar ka khana (homemade food) while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes @ektarkapoor ‘s “We’re gonna kill it” vibe and ofcourse the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his never-ending jokes — gonna miss this crew so much!! Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in theatres guys!”

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kriti, Kareena and Tabu play air hostess whose lives take a chaotic turn after they find a passenger hiding gold plates under his shirt. “It's worth noting that Kriti, alongside two seniors, manages to hold her own and add a charm that's unmissable,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.

Also read - Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon soar high in the sky with this hilarious heist

Kriti made her acting debut in Bollywood alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti in 2014. She recently won the National Award for Best Actress in Mimi. She will be seen next in Do Patti alongside Kajol.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times

Kriti Sanon crew Kareena Kapoor Tabu Diljit Dosanjh Kapil Sharma Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 23:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
MUMBAI: From an actor to producer to an entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon has donned many hats. At the Times Now Summit, the...
Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is basking in the release of her latest film Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The...
Aishwarya Sharma reveals if she and Neil Bhatt are facing a pressure to have children amid the pregnancy rumours
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt make for the most adorable couple in Tellyland. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai...
Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment
MUMBAI: Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, is officially available in theatres currently, March 29. Fans are applauding...
R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’
MUMBAI: Among the most appealing actors working today is without a doubt R Madhavan. His extravagant performance in the...
Archana Puran Singh opens up on her 'Fake laugh' on The Kapil Sharma Show and reveals ‘It doesn’t happen anymore!’
MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is eagerly anticipating the Netflix release of The Great Indian Kapil Show, her new comedy...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment
R Madhavan
R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Receives Huge Honour to Offer First Meal to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, Culmination of 180-Day Fast
Priyamani
Priyamani finally opens up on being stereotyped as a South actor in Bollywood; Says ‘Things of north and south should change’
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna fuels rumors by addressing Vijay Deverakonda as 'Darling'; Gives shoutout for Family Star