Kriti Sanon reveals the big dream she had for her debut film, which includes Salman Khan, take a look

MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon is currently one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans absolutely adored her recent release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and now they have another reason to be thrilled as her new film, Crew, has hit the theaters today.

Also read - Crew: Here are things we can expect from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer

Over the past few weeks, Kriti has been on a promotional tour, traveling from one city to another. During a recent event, she excitedly shared her dream involving none other than Salman Khan.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit Kriti Sanon spoke about her dreams. She admitted that she is someone who always dreams big. Having said that, the Crew actress added, “I used to actually at a point dream of getting a debut film with Salman Khan, and I used to daydream about it. So, my dreams were really big.”

"I used to Dream about getting a Debut Movie with #Salmankhan" ->@kritisanon



Dream of Many & Everyone's Favourite @BeingSalmanKhan... pic.twitter.com/9I1Mi38uYU — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) March 29, 2024

On March 28, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share an adorable video featuring herself dancing alongside a group of cabin crew members. The heartwarming clip was captured during a recent promotional event for the upcoming movie Crew.

Kriti looked stunning in a brown-colored dress, perfectly complementing the air hostesses who were adorned in their vibrant red uniforms. Together, they joyfully grooved to the beats of the song Naina, with Kriti leading the dance with infectious enthusiasm.

In her caption, Kriti expressed her excitement, writing, “When Reel meets Real! #Crew. Releasing tomorrow in theatres!! Uffffff!!! Can’t wait!!

Starring three leading ladies of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, alongside the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, the film Crew promises a delightful blend of fun and drama.

Also read - Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon soar high in the sky with this hilarious heist

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, and directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Crew hits the theatre today and has been receiving good responses till now.

Credits - Pinkvilla

