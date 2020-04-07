Kriti Sanon’s special message on World Health Day

MUMBAI: After making her debut in Telugu cinema with psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, actress Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan's action comedy Heropanti in 2014.

She has since starred in the commercially successful action comedy Dilwale (2015), which ranks as her highest-grossing release and the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

The actress has a massive fan following owing to her versatility and talent.

In the current scenario, where the entire world is fighting to defeat the Coronavirus, Kriti is spending time with her family and doing household chores. She was recently seen writing poetry as well.

The actress has shared a special message for all of us today, that is, World Health Day.

She took to social media to share a throwback picture where she was doing yoga. With this, the diva urged everyone to stay home, stay fit, do yoga, and take care of your body.

Have a look.

She wrote, 'Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! #WorldHealthDay Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav) , cardio, anything.. Just wake up every inch of your body, and you’ll have a great day!!'

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in a movie titled Mimi and in Akshay Kumar Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.

