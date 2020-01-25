News

Kriti Sanon slays in winterwear for magazine cover

25 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon's latest photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar India has left fans in awe of her fashion statement.

Kriti's cover was shot in Switzerland's scenic city Lucerne. Dressed in cosy jackets and sporting a slicked back look with kohled eyes, Kriti is definitely imparting winter fashion goals in the true sense.

"Take me back to Siwtzerland," she captioned one of the images.

"Cutie," a user commented on the picture.

"Winter fashion goals," another user wrote.

On the film front, Kriti, who wooed the audience with her roles in "Housefull 4" and "Luka Chuppi" last year, will be seen in "Mimi" and "Bachchan Pandey" in 2020.


