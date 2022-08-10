Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in box office disasters

MUMBAI :No doubt Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood Industry. The actress who made her debut with the movie Heropanti along with actor Tiger Shroff, is definitely known not only for her acting but also for her cuteness.

Over the time, she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the amazing fashion and fitness posts and ruling the hearts of millions not only with her fashion and fitness but also with her cuteness, smile and her acting.

She is no doubt out one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is known for her versatile acting and movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi and some others which do all the talking of her varied choices in scripts.

No doubt actress Kriti Sanon is the most talked about actress currently in Bollywood industry who has an amazing lineup of films but looking at the recent releases of the actress, the movies are not doing well at the box office of India.

The recently released movie of Kriti, Shehzada which has Kartik Aaryan along with her is facing an average run at the box office of India.

Before Shehzada actress Kriti Sanon was seen in Bhediya which starred Varun Dhawan in the leading role and the movie got some mixed to negative response amongst the fans and the movie flopped at the box office of India.

And before Bhediya, the actress had starred in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Paandey and this movie too got some mixed to negative response from the fans. No doubt we are getting to see the actress almost after three-four months but unfortunately, the movies are not doing well at the box office in India.

Talking about the upcoming projects of Kriti Sanon, she has an amazing line-up of films like like Ganapath which is an action thriller along with Tiger Shroff and movie Adipurush which has Prabhas along with the actress.

What are your views on the actress Kriti Sanon and her luck in the Bollywood industry?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

