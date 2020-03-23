Kriti Sanon turns into a poet in her quarantine time

MUMBAI: After making her debut in Telugu cinema with psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, actress Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan's action comedy Heropanti in 2014.

She has since starred in the commercially successful action comedy Dilwale (2015), which ranks as her highest-grossing release and the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

The actress has a massive fan following owing to her versatility and talent.

In the current scenario, where the entire world is fighting to defeat the Coronavirus, Kriti is spending time with her family and doing household chores.

In addition, she recently took to writing poetry as well.

Have a look.

The actress revealed that this is not the first time that she is writing the poems. She has done this before, but due to the fact that she was running busy, she could not devote much of her time to it.

Well, we think Kriti is super talented, and we are looking forward to more poetry from her.

On the work note, Kriti will be seen in Mimi and a action flick with Akshay Kumar titled Bachchan Pandey.