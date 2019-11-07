News

Kriti Sanon walks out of Rahul Dholakia movie

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: After Raees that released two and a half years ago, Rahul Dholakia has been planning his next for a few years now. It's a social thriller, that's actually a remake of a Korean film and Kirti Sanon was locked as the protagonist of the movie, and both Rahul and Kirti had made an official announcement.

Post that a lot of changes were brought in the movie, as per sources it seems that Kirti as walked out of the movie owing to date issues. The actress post finishing the shooting of Housefull 4 moved on to shoot Dinesh Vijan's Mimi which will also be her first woman-centric film.

Even Rahul's movie is female-centric movie and both the director and the actress parted ways amicably and now the makers are on the lookout for another lead and it seems that the director had approached Sara Ali Khan for the role but she too couldn’t do the role, as she has also given her dates for another movie, the actress, is doing doing Aanand L Rai's next and is also in talks with Anees Bazmee for a film with Vicky Kaushal. She couldn't accommodate her dates for Rahul's film and now, after she also said no, the filmmaker has now decided to push this film for now and start work on another idea he's developing. 

