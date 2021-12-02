Kriti Sanon on working after her superhit, Mimi, "I feel like taking more risks and trying something new"

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has been enjoying the top position in the industry for a while now and the actress now opens up about her latest superhit, Mimi.

Talking about handling a film like Mimi on her shoulders, Kriti said in an interview with a leading newspaper, "When Mimi came my way, it felt like the perfect film to take up as the main protagonist. Yes, it did make me nervous because I was supposed to be in every frame of the film, and if I faltered anywhere, the entire film could fall apart. The character was also emotionally heavy in the second half. I think those scenes satisfied me as an actor. I like being challenged and being in a situation that scares me, makes me nervous and makes me wonder how to do this."

She continues talking about the shift in her roles since Mimi, "After Mimi, I got a lot of calls and messages. People started taking me a lot more seriously as an actor, and it’s something that I felt after Bareilly Ki Barfi released because before that I had done glamourous roles. Bareilly Ki Barfi was a little de-glam, people saw the actor in me more than my appearance. I remember seeing a certain shift in the kind of projects I was getting after that. With Mimi, I think it’s amplified."

Adding about doing more versatile roles, Kriti said, "When an actor does a film that is centred around a female protagonist and gets praised for it, the tendency is to get drawn towards more such projects only. I don’t want to get typecast with any kind of limitations. I feel like taking more risks and trying something new. I want to give my audience something different to watch. And I will do so, but yes, that won’t stop me from doing other kinds of films. I want them to see me in all colours. I want to be in a completely massy entertaining film and at the same time, I also want to do a film that has a strong message and says something important that I believe in. I am as excited about Bachchan Pandey, which is a complete entertainer, as I am about my first horror-comedy, Bhediya. Then, there is a lot of action in Ganapath, and Adipurush is based on history and mythology is a completely different world for me. To be able to do all these kinds of films in a span of one and a half years — there’s nothing more I could ask for."

Kriti Sanon has a lineup of some of the biggest projects in her bag including, Shehzada, Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Ganapath and Bhediya.