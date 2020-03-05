Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi'

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon has finished shooting for "Mimi", the upcoming heroine-centric film where she essays a surrogate mother.
Kriti on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a lenghty note, thanking the crew and cast for making a "beautiful film".
"#Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast and crew!! It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi-- this one's too close to my heart," she wrote.
"Mimi" marks the return of director Laxman Utekar, who made his Bollywood directorial debut last year with the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon hit "Luka Chuppi". Shot mainly in Jaipur, "Mimi" also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011).
After "Mimi", Utekar is scheduled to reunite with Kriti and Kartik for "Luka Chuppi 2".
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment