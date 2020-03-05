News

Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 03:12 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon has finished shooting for "Mimi", the upcoming heroine-centric film where she essays a surrogate mother.

Kriti on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a lenghty note, thanking the crew and cast for making a "beautiful film".

"#Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast and crew!! It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi-- this one's too close to my heart," she wrote.

"Mimi" marks the return of director Laxman Utekar, who made his Bollywood directorial debut last year with the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon hit "Luka Chuppi". Shot mainly in Jaipur, "Mimi" also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011).

After "Mimi", Utekar is scheduled to reunite with Kriti and Kartik for "Luka Chuppi 2".

