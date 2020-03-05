Kriti Sanon wraps up Mimi shoot with special note

VMUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has penned down a heart-warming note as she finished shooting for her upcoming film Mimi on Thursday. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy by Samroudhhi Porey.

The actress, who shared the news of film’s wrap on social media by posting pictures with the cast and crew of the film, wrote, 'And its a WRAP!! #Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast & crew!!'

The post featured group pictures of the film’s crew. 'Its such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi this one’s too close to my [email protected] @maddockfilms #Dinoo #PankajSir #ManojSir #SupriyaMam #RohanShankar #SamruddhiPorey Missed u yesterday @saietamhankar,' Kriti added.

In the film, Sanon will be seen in the role of a young surrogate mother. The movie also features veteran actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Mimi’ is scheduled to be released this year.

