KRK Takes a Dig at Aamir Khan after Pathaan’s release; Netizens come in support of the superstar

Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box-office already despite the demand for boycotting the film, SRK’s fever has swept up everyone in a current and the fans are enjoying the film. However, KRK has been sharing some negative comments ever since the film released.

KRK has been showering praises on SRK for Pathaan but trolls other actors in the industry indirectly, especially Aamir Khan. He is taking sly digs at Aamir Khan over his previous flop- Laal Singh Chaddha and SRK’s comeback being a hit.

His tweets haven’t gone down well with Aamir’s fans and they replied to his tweets telling him that Aamir’s time will come soon.

Meanwhile, SRK’S fans have also come out in support and stated that the fans of the Dangal star too will soon get to witness the happiness. Reports suggest that not just SRK but Aamir too could make a cameo in Salman starrer Tiger 3.

Aamir is currently enjoying his time with his family and taken a short break from films. Buzz also states that Aamir was also approached by SS Rajamouli for a feature film.

