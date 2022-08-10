KRK Takes a Dig at Aamir Khan after Pathaan’s release; Netizens come in support of the superstar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 12:05
movie_image: 
KRK Takes a Dig at Aamir Khan after Pathaan’s release; Netizens come in support of the superstar

MUMBAI :Also read:  Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star

Pathaan has become a blockbuster at the box-office already despite the demand for boycotting the film, SRK’s fever has swept up everyone in a current and the fans are enjoying the film. However, KRK has been sharing some negative comments ever since the film released.

KRK has been showering praises on SRK for Pathaan but trolls other actors in the industry indirectly, especially Aamir Khan. He is taking sly digs at Aamir Khan over his previous flop- Laal Singh Chaddha and SRK’s comeback being a hit.

His tweets haven’t gone down well with Aamir’s fans and they replied to his tweets telling him that Aamir’s time will come soon.

Meanwhile, SRK’S fans have also come out in support and stated that the fans of the Dangal star too will soon get to witness the happiness. Reports suggest that not just SRK but Aamir too could make a cameo in Salman starrer Tiger 3.

Aamir is currently enjoying his time with his family and taken a short break from films. Buzz also states that Aamir was also approached by SS Rajamouli for a feature film.

Also read:  Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan

Credits: Bollywood life

KRK SRK Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan YRF Films Deepika Padukone John Abraham Salman Khan Kabir Tiger Tiger 3
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 12:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara tries to reunite her family, Raavi and Rishita make the divide clear
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupamaa drag Maya to court, determined to win her custody battle at any cost
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Vinu are missing, leaves no way to contact her
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi threatens Sai with a gun, Virat and Sai try to snatch the weapon
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
“Please don’t spoil this, looks like flop” Netizens reacts to Gadar 2 poster
“Please don’t spoil this, looks like flop” Netizens reacts to Gadar 2 poster

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand signs a New Project for a Massive Price?
Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand signs a New Project for a Massive Price?
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan
Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?
Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?
Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'
Karan-Arjun aa gaye: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser to be played with 'Pathaan'
Vishal Dadlani on 'Pathaan': 'This film is a meeting of passion'
Vishal Dadlani on 'Pathaan': 'This film is a meeting of passion'
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence