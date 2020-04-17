Kubbra Sait and Reema Kagti had reported Rangoli to Mumbai Police

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended on Thursday, after she shared tweets targeting a specific community that many found objectionable. Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali, Jawaani Jaaneman actress Kubbra Sait and director Reema Kagti brought her tweets to Mumbai Police's notice hours before Rangoli’s account was suspended by Twitter for violating rules. They reported her account to Twitter and also urged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take necessary actions.

Sharing Rangoli’s tweet, Reema Kagti took to her Twitter account and wrote, '@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain [email protected]'

Replying to this, Kubbra Sait also wrote, 'I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUTThis kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions.'

A Twitter user commented on Reema’s tweet with, 'But the news is correct right?'

In reply, Reema wrote, 'No. The police and medical team were attacked by miscreants. No one was killed. And even if the news was true it still doesn’t justify a call to line up innocent people and shoot them, don’t you think?'

