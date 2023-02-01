Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali aka Sana Saeed announces engagement to Boyfriend Csaba Wagner, shows off her stunning ring

The actress has grown up to be a remarkably stunning lady and has now even gotten engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner. 
MUMBAI :Many remember Sana Saeed for the amazing role she portrayed of Anjali- Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukeji’s little daughter in Karan Johar’s blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress has grown up to be a remarkably stunning lady and has now even gotten engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner.
Also Read-Reality shows are like crash courses, says Sana Saeed
 
Sana shared a video on her Instagram page announcing and sharing glimpses of her romantic engagement. She captioned it with emojis of a heart and ring. She even shows off her heart shaped ring with is in a stunning green emerald hue.
 
Check out the post here;

The duo have been spending a lot of time together and even vacationed in the US. Take a look at their post here;

Some of her celeb friends commented on her post. Parzaan Dastur wrote, "Congrats Sana!" Tanuj Virwani wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon. Mukti Mohan commented, "Whooaa. Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations."

Also Read- One night stands don't interest me: Sana Saeed

Sana, apart from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has been part of films like Badal and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. In 2012, Sana made her acting debut as an actress in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year, starring Alia Bhatt,  Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
Credit-NDTV

 

Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan Sana Saeed Csaba Wagner Sidharth Malhotra Kajol Shahrukh Khan Rani Mukerji Movie News TellyChakkar
